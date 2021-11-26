Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lamar Advertising worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

