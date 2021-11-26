Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Grifols worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 269,365 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 673,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,662,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,507 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.