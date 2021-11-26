Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.56% of Masonite International worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

DOOR stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

