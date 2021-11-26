Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,285 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of First BanCorp. worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 888,159 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,285,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,042,000 after acquiring an additional 733,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.66 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

