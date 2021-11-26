Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 11,154 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,349,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

