Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 13,079 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.44% of ExlService worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $133.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

