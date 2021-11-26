Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 20,862 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Life Storage worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

NYSE:LSI opened at $135.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

