Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 20,902 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $808,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,435.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

