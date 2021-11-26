Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,283 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Saia worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Saia by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,034,000.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $344.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.83. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

