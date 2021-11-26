Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 33,986 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ceridian HCM worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.30. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

