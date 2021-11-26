Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Choice Hotels International worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,717,000 after purchasing an additional 150,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

NYSE:CHH opened at $150.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.90 and a 1-year high of $153.03.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

