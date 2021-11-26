Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 604,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 50.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

SFM opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.