Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

