Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

