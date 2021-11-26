Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cameco worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 212,865 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Cameco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cameco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.24 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

