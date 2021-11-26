Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 110,166 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Allison Transmission worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,779,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.53 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

