Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.72 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Rogers worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,095,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Rogers by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $271.50 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $273.00. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.97.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

