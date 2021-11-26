Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.40% of Equitrans Midstream worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETRN stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

