Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Acuity Brands worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,522,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $214.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.