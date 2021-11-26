Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.19 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 54,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 106,615.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

COLB opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

