Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.26 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Ingevity worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ingevity by 99,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 721.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 109,221 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

