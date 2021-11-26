Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.61 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,074 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

