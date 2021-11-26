Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $16.01 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.65% of TreeHouse Foods worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 286,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.