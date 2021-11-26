Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,951 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,970 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

