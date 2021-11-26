Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.