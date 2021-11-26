Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Urban Outfitters worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $2,743,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

