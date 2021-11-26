Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.45% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,057.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $942.08 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,084.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,121.06.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

