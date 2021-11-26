Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Teradata worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teradata by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 135,130 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 53,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

