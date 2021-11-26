Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 22,387 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.64% of Newmark Group worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

