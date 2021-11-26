Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 35,539 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of nVent Electric worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

