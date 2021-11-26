Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 46,303 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,669,686 shares of company stock worth $2,167,608,424 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $184.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

