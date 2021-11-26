Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 91,765 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,224,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $340,588,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $179.86 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,445 shares of company stock worth $109,519,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

