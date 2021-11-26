Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Imperial Oil worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

