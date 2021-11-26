Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

