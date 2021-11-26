Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $321.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.68 and a 200-day moving average of $294.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

