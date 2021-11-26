Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Columbia Sportswear worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 280,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 128,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 35.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.