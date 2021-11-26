Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ICL Group worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 294,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67,606 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICL opened at $9.20 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

