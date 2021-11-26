Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Toll Brothers worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.03.

NYSE:TOL opened at $65.35 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

