Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,805 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Federated Hermes worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.