Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 15,288 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Shaw Communications worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 116,385 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

