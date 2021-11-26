Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,621 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.80% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,764 shares of company stock valued at $675,107 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

