Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 46,568 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8,312.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $65.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Stephens dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

