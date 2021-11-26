Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Tenet Healthcare worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,292 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,159 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

