Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,852 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Credicorp worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Credicorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 30.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $763,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 47.2% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 503,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,971,000 after purchasing an additional 161,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $3,166,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.