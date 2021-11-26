Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.31

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 34350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

