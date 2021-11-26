PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $99.41 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $99.41 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00377943 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015436 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $685.30 or 0.01260850 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.