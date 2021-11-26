Particl (PART) Price Reaches $1.99 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $15,074.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.28 or 0.00760734 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,744,510 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,104 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.