Patientory Price Tops $0.0163 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Patientory has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $1.14 million and $156.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

