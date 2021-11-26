Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,006,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,179,000 after purchasing an additional 198,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

