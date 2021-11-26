Paul Segal Purchases 67,496 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 67,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 1,129,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,214. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphatec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.